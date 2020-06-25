All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1

5606 Midwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5606 Midwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Cameron Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Freshly Painted 2 Bedroom First Floor Unit- Cameron Village - This first floor two bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has newly refinished flooring, freshly painted throughout and professionally cleaned. The unit is move-in ready and offers onsite washer and dryer,trash, water and sewer, shared backyard and street parking right in front of the building. The unit is closely located to Belvedere Square, The Alameda Shopping center, York Rd, with plenty of restaurants and shopping near by. Voucher Holders Welcomed.

Call and set an appointment!

*One Year Lease required
*Vouchers Accepted
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
* Available NOW

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4864666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 have any available units?
5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 offer parking?
No, 5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 have a pool?
No, 5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 have accessible units?
No, 5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5606 Midwood Ave Apt. 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland