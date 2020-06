Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Call this newly rehabbed two bedroom unit your new home! Beautiful granite and custom tile work in the bathroom and kitchen. Sparkling hardwood floors & fresh paint throughout. Brand new appliances and fixtures! Available for immediate occupancy. Additional storage available in the basement as well. Vouchers welcome! [[one level apartment plus shared basement]] [[not pets,sorry!