All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5505 Belair Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5505 Belair Rd
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

5505 Belair Rd

5505 Belair Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Frankford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5505 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
7) Unit Mixed Use Property Available NOW! This site is conveniently located on busy Belair Rd and features a rich mix of uses. Come Join a team of other successful business and grow your business! Great Exposure w/traffic count of approx.23K/day.

Located on US1/Belair Rd between Hamilton and Frankford Avenue. Property is located on the corner of Belair Road and Montana Avenue.

To schedule an appointment please utilize the provided links or contact our office.

https://blueskyrealtyappointmentscheduler.as.me/

http://blueskyrealtyllc.rentlinx.com

(RLNE4782152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Belair Rd have any available units?
5505 Belair Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5505 Belair Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Belair Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Belair Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5505 Belair Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5505 Belair Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5505 Belair Rd offers parking.
Does 5505 Belair Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 Belair Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Belair Rd have a pool?
No, 5505 Belair Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5505 Belair Rd have accessible units?
No, 5505 Belair Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Belair Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5505 Belair Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5505 Belair Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5505 Belair Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland