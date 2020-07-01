5423 PURLINGTON WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill garage

So many bells and whistles have been put into this refurbished, professionally designed and decorated home privately sitting off the road in the neighborhood of Homeland. Recent renovations added many of upgrades and additions plus a new NEST powered HVAC system. Living room is equipped with new built-in bookcases, wet bar, refrigerator drawers, wood burning fireplace, and recessed projection screen. Sunroom/Den. Dining Room. Updated eat-in kitchen. Upgraded and lustrous master bedroom and bath. New 3rd floor bathroom with dressing area. Refurbished lower level recreation room with new laundry area and full bath with walk in shower. Bonus storage room, home office, exercise room or 5th bedroom available. Fully refinished hardwood floors, new wall to wall carpeting and interior painting throughout. Large lot with wonderful flat, fenced backyard, stone patio with gas fed grilling and detached garage with additional storage. A renter's dream come true!