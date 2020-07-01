All apartments in Baltimore
5423 PURLINGTON WAY
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

5423 PURLINGTON WAY

5423 Purlington Way · No Longer Available
Location

5423 Purlington Way, Baltimore, MD 21212
Homeland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
So many bells and whistles have been put into this refurbished, professionally designed and decorated home privately sitting off the road in the neighborhood of Homeland. Recent renovations added many of upgrades and additions plus a new NEST powered HVAC system. Living room is equipped with new built-in bookcases, wet bar, refrigerator drawers, wood burning fireplace, and recessed projection screen. Sunroom/Den. Dining Room. Updated eat-in kitchen. Upgraded and lustrous master bedroom and bath. New 3rd floor bathroom with dressing area. Refurbished lower level recreation room with new laundry area and full bath with walk in shower. Bonus storage room, home office, exercise room or 5th bedroom available. Fully refinished hardwood floors, new wall to wall carpeting and interior painting throughout. Large lot with wonderful flat, fenced backyard, stone patio with gas fed grilling and detached garage with additional storage. A renter's dream come true!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 PURLINGTON WAY have any available units?
5423 PURLINGTON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5423 PURLINGTON WAY have?
Some of 5423 PURLINGTON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5423 PURLINGTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5423 PURLINGTON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 PURLINGTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5423 PURLINGTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5423 PURLINGTON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5423 PURLINGTON WAY offers parking.
Does 5423 PURLINGTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5423 PURLINGTON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 PURLINGTON WAY have a pool?
No, 5423 PURLINGTON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5423 PURLINGTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 5423 PURLINGTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 PURLINGTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5423 PURLINGTON WAY has units with dishwashers.

