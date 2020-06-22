All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 31 2019 at 5:05 AM

5411 WILLOWMERE WAY

5411 Willowmere Way · No Longer Available
Location

5411 Willowmere Way, Baltimore, MD 21212
Homeland

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is an amazing total rehab located in the prestigious Homeland. Homeland is mins from 83 and close to all major highways. Towson Town Center, Loyola, Notradam and Towson University are all local to the area. This is a quiet neighborhood perfect for a family. This is a 3 bedroom, with hardwood through out, new fixtures, 1 1/2 new bathrooms, new kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and quartz counter top. Washer and dryer and finished basement. Credit check and application fee of 25.00 No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 WILLOWMERE WAY have any available units?
5411 WILLOWMERE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5411 WILLOWMERE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5411 WILLOWMERE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 WILLOWMERE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5411 WILLOWMERE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5411 WILLOWMERE WAY offer parking?
No, 5411 WILLOWMERE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5411 WILLOWMERE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5411 WILLOWMERE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 WILLOWMERE WAY have a pool?
No, 5411 WILLOWMERE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5411 WILLOWMERE WAY have accessible units?
No, 5411 WILLOWMERE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 WILLOWMERE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5411 WILLOWMERE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5411 WILLOWMERE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5411 WILLOWMERE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
