5411 WILLOWMERE WAY

This is an amazing total rehab located in the prestigious Homeland. Homeland is mins from 83 and close to all major highways. Towson Town Center, Loyola, Notradam and Towson University are all local to the area. This is a quiet neighborhood perfect for a family. This is a 3 bedroom, with hardwood through out, new fixtures, 1 1/2 new bathrooms, new kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and quartz counter top. Washer and dryer and finished basement. Credit check and application fee of 25.00 No pets