Private Landlord 1 Bedroom with Den - This fabulous first floor apartment features hardwood floors, gas stove, washer and dryer in basement. This home is located in west Baltimore. This home is a 1 Bedroom with Den. This home is open to voucher holders as well. This home will not last long. Private Landlord. Hurry and apply today before its gone. 443-330-6161



