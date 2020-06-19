All apartments in Baltimore
Location

5328 Wyndholme Circle, Baltimore, MD 21229
Beechfield

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 97 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1506 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! Enjoy living in this three bedroom townhouse. The first floor offers a large living room with 9 foot ceilings leading to the gourmet kitchen/dining area with ample storage in the 42 inch cabinets. A sun room leads to the rear deck that back to the woods offering peaceful and relaxing times. The Upper level has two generously sized bedrooms and master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a master bath with a garden soaking tub. The lower level offers exceptional storage and the washer and dryer. Close proximity to major commuter routes of 695, 95, and 40. Pets on a case by case basis. Must use listing brokers application. New carpet, paint, microwave, and refrigerator are being installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE have any available units?
5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE have?
Some of 5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
