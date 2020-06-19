5328 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE

Amenities

Welcome to your new home! Enjoy living in this three bedroom townhouse. The first floor offers a large living room with 9 foot ceilings leading to the gourmet kitchen/dining area with ample storage in the 42 inch cabinets. A sun room leads to the rear deck that back to the woods offering peaceful and relaxing times. The Upper level has two generously sized bedrooms and master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a master bath with a garden soaking tub. The lower level offers exceptional storage and the washer and dryer. Close proximity to major commuter routes of 695, 95, and 40. Pets on a case by case basis. Must use listing brokers application. New carpet, paint, microwave, and refrigerator are being installed.