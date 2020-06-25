5303 PURLINGTON WAY

Amenities
Beautiful home for lease in Homeland! Large, flat 1/3 acre landscaped corner lot steps from the Lakes. 4 bedrooms, 3 full 2 half bathrooms, multi use lower level space w/stone walls and fully finished third floor retreat with full bath. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with custom lighting, white cabinets & tile backsplash, Quartzite counters, stainless appliances and eat-in space. Beautiful formal dining room with bay window and chair rail. Master bathroom transformation with marble and large shower is a must see! Generous sized rooms, dual zoned CAC, large family room addition with wet bar, skylight and large windows overlooking private patio and lovely gardens. Newly finished dark hardwood floors, custom lighting and neutral paint colors throughout, W/B fireplace in LR, custom plantation shutters and plenty of original architectural details. Schedule a showing today -- this won't last! No pets.