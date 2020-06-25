All apartments in Baltimore
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5303 PURLINGTON WAY
Last updated November 28 2019 at 1:26 AM

5303 PURLINGTON WAY

5303 Purlington Way · No Longer Available
Location

5303 Purlington Way, Baltimore, MD 21212
Homeland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home for lease in Homeland! Large, flat 1/3 acre landscaped corner lot steps from the Lakes. 4 bedrooms, 3 full 2 half bathrooms, multi use lower level space w/stone walls and fully finished third floor retreat with full bath. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with custom lighting, white cabinets & tile backsplash, Quartzite counters, stainless appliances and eat-in space. Beautiful formal dining room with bay window and chair rail. Master bathroom transformation with marble and large shower is a must see! Generous sized rooms, dual zoned CAC, large family room addition with wet bar, skylight and large windows overlooking private patio and lovely gardens. Newly finished dark hardwood floors, custom lighting and neutral paint colors throughout, W/B fireplace in LR, custom plantation shutters and plenty of original architectural details. Schedule a showing today -- this won't last! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5303 PURLINGTON WAY have any available units?
5303 PURLINGTON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5303 PURLINGTON WAY have?
Some of 5303 PURLINGTON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5303 PURLINGTON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5303 PURLINGTON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5303 PURLINGTON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5303 PURLINGTON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5303 PURLINGTON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5303 PURLINGTON WAY offers parking.
Does 5303 PURLINGTON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5303 PURLINGTON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5303 PURLINGTON WAY have a pool?
No, 5303 PURLINGTON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5303 PURLINGTON WAY have accessible units?
No, 5303 PURLINGTON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5303 PURLINGTON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5303 PURLINGTON WAY has units with dishwashers.
