526 N POTOMAC ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Large, Updated 4 Bedroom Home in Baltimore! $1000 1st month rent - Spacious and newly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 full bathroom town home in Baltimore City.



First floor: Large living room and dining room with beautiful hardwood flooring; eat -in kitchen with brand new appliances, gorgeous cabinetry and granite countertops.



Second floor: Three spacious bedrooms with great natural lighting and brand new, plush carpeting. Full bathroom.



Basement: Large bedroom with brand new, plush carpeting. Full bathroom. An indoor dry storage room and utility area with washer and dryer.



Large brick front porch and fenced in back patio area.



This is a great space, at a great price. Come visit your new home today!



First month rent only $1000 for immediate move-ins!!!



(RLNE5317820)