All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 526 N POTOMAC ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
526 N POTOMAC ST
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

526 N POTOMAC ST

526 North Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

526 North Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large, Updated 4 Bedroom Home in Baltimore! $1000 1st month rent - Spacious and newly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 full bathroom town home in Baltimore City.

First floor: Large living room and dining room with beautiful hardwood flooring; eat -in kitchen with brand new appliances, gorgeous cabinetry and granite countertops.

Second floor: Three spacious bedrooms with great natural lighting and brand new, plush carpeting. Full bathroom.

Basement: Large bedroom with brand new, plush carpeting. Full bathroom. An indoor dry storage room and utility area with washer and dryer.

Large brick front porch and fenced in back patio area.

This is a great space, at a great price. Come visit your new home today!

First month rent only $1000 for immediate move-ins!!!

(RLNE5317820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 N POTOMAC ST have any available units?
526 N POTOMAC ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 N POTOMAC ST have?
Some of 526 N POTOMAC ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 N POTOMAC ST currently offering any rent specials?
526 N POTOMAC ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 N POTOMAC ST pet-friendly?
No, 526 N POTOMAC ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 526 N POTOMAC ST offer parking?
No, 526 N POTOMAC ST does not offer parking.
Does 526 N POTOMAC ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 N POTOMAC ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 N POTOMAC ST have a pool?
No, 526 N POTOMAC ST does not have a pool.
Does 526 N POTOMAC ST have accessible units?
No, 526 N POTOMAC ST does not have accessible units.
Does 526 N POTOMAC ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 N POTOMAC ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland