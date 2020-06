Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Colorful and simply delightful renovation of this quiet alley house, just steps from Patterson Park, and offering off street parking right at your back door..features artisan craftsmanship from top to bottom, w/granite, ss appliances, skylights, wood flrs, gorgeous boutique baths..perfectly located south of the park, between Fells Point & Canton, walking distance to all the hot spots in both areas.