Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
523 S Lehigh St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

523 S Lehigh St

523 South Lehigh Street · (443) 742-4655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

523 South Lehigh Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 523 S Lehigh St · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Stylish 2-bedroom Home in Greektown - Stylish two-bedroom Greektown home is brimming with architectural interest throughout! Main level features spacious living area with attractive neutral color palette, hardwood floors and vintage tin ceiling. Eat-in kitchen features tons of counter space and leads directly to private patio! Upper level master boasts bay windows, exposed brick, and custom built-in closet. Additional bedroom shares full bath for ultimate convenience. Unfinished basement allows for generous storage - washer/dryer included! Home is minutes from Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Johns Hopkins Hospital, breweries, restaurants, and beautiful Patterson Park. Easy access to I-95, 1-895, and Rt 40!

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 S Lehigh St have any available units?
523 S Lehigh St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 S Lehigh St have?
Some of 523 S Lehigh St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 S Lehigh St currently offering any rent specials?
523 S Lehigh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 S Lehigh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 S Lehigh St is pet friendly.
Does 523 S Lehigh St offer parking?
No, 523 S Lehigh St does not offer parking.
Does 523 S Lehigh St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 S Lehigh St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 S Lehigh St have a pool?
No, 523 S Lehigh St does not have a pool.
Does 523 S Lehigh St have accessible units?
No, 523 S Lehigh St does not have accessible units.
Does 523 S Lehigh St have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 S Lehigh St does not have units with dishwashers.
