523 S Lehigh St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Stylish 2-bedroom Home in Greektown - Stylish two-bedroom Greektown home is brimming with architectural interest throughout! Main level features spacious living area with attractive neutral color palette, hardwood floors and vintage tin ceiling. Eat-in kitchen features tons of counter space and leads directly to private patio! Upper level master boasts bay windows, exposed brick, and custom built-in closet. Additional bedroom shares full bath for ultimate convenience. Unfinished basement allows for generous storage - washer/dryer included! Home is minutes from Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Johns Hopkins Hospital, breweries, restaurants, and beautiful Patterson Park. Easy access to I-95, 1-895, and Rt 40!



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



