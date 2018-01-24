All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 523 E. 21st. St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
523 E. 21st. St.
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

523 E. 21st. St.

523 East 21st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

523 East 21st Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
East Baltimore Midway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautiful Renovated Townhome - Coming soon this lovely four bedroom home has been totally renovated top to bottom. Enjoy large bedrooms with spacious closets, extra room and area for home office and work shop or art work area, Two new ceramic baths with lovely touches. First floor powder room for guests, eat in kitchen with all new full size appliances including a built in microwave, exposed brick walls with built in shelves, rear patio and deck for summer cookouts, full basement perfect for storage or a work out area. Ready for new tenant on April 2020 EZ to view. NO DOGS. EZ street parking.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2613049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 E. 21st. St. have any available units?
523 E. 21st. St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 E. 21st. St. have?
Some of 523 E. 21st. St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 E. 21st. St. currently offering any rent specials?
523 E. 21st. St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 E. 21st. St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 E. 21st. St. is pet friendly.
Does 523 E. 21st. St. offer parking?
No, 523 E. 21st. St. does not offer parking.
Does 523 E. 21st. St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 E. 21st. St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 E. 21st. St. have a pool?
No, 523 E. 21st. St. does not have a pool.
Does 523 E. 21st. St. have accessible units?
No, 523 E. 21st. St. does not have accessible units.
Does 523 E. 21st. St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 E. 21st. St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland