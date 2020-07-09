All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5207 Craig Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5207 Craig Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

5207 Craig Avenue

5207 Craig Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5207 Craig Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Woodbourne - McCabe

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Craig Avenue have any available units?
5207 Craig Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5207 Craig Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Craig Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Craig Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5207 Craig Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5207 Craig Avenue offer parking?
No, 5207 Craig Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5207 Craig Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Craig Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Craig Avenue have a pool?
No, 5207 Craig Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Craig Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5207 Craig Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Craig Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5207 Craig Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 Craig Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5207 Craig Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland