5207 Craig Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM
5207 Craig Avenue
5207 Craig Avenue
·
No Longer Available
5207 Craig Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Woodbourne - McCabe
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5207 Craig Avenue have any available units?
5207 Craig Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5207 Craig Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Craig Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Craig Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5207 Craig Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5207 Craig Avenue offer parking?
No, 5207 Craig Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5207 Craig Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Craig Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Craig Avenue have a pool?
No, 5207 Craig Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Craig Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5207 Craig Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Craig Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5207 Craig Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 Craig Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5207 Craig Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
