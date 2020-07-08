Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
52 East West Street - 1, APT #1
Last updated May 17 2019 at 11:53 PM
1 of 1
52 East West Street - 1, APT #1
52 E West St
·
No Longer Available
Location
52 E West St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment ready to rent!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 have any available units?
52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 currently offering any rent specials?
52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 pet-friendly?
No, 52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 offer parking?
No, 52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 does not offer parking.
Does 52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 have a pool?
No, 52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 does not have a pool.
Does 52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 have accessible units?
No, 52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 East West Street - 1, APT #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
