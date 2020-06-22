5197 Wyndholme Cir

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom in Wyndholme Woods - Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome in Wyndholme Woods boasts a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a huge breakfast bar. A fully finished lower level offers a spacious family room with cozy fireplace as well as an office and powder room. The upper level provides a master suite with luxury plus two additional bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Additional features include a 2nd level laundry room with full-sized washer/dryer.



Pets considered with additional deposit.



Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



