Baltimore, MD
5197 Wyndholme Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5197 Wyndholme Cir

5197 Wyndholme Circle
Location

5197 Wyndholme Circle, Baltimore, MD 21229
Beechfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom in Wyndholme Woods - Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome in Wyndholme Woods boasts a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a huge breakfast bar. A fully finished lower level offers a spacious family room with cozy fireplace as well as an office and powder room. The upper level provides a master suite with luxury plus two additional bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Additional features include a 2nd level laundry room with full-sized washer/dryer.

Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4488257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5197 Wyndholme Cir have any available units?
5197 Wyndholme Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5197 Wyndholme Cir have?
Some of 5197 Wyndholme Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5197 Wyndholme Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5197 Wyndholme Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5197 Wyndholme Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5197 Wyndholme Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5197 Wyndholme Cir offer parking?
No, 5197 Wyndholme Cir does not offer parking.
Does 5197 Wyndholme Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5197 Wyndholme Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5197 Wyndholme Cir have a pool?
No, 5197 Wyndholme Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5197 Wyndholme Cir have accessible units?
No, 5197 Wyndholme Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5197 Wyndholme Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 5197 Wyndholme Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
