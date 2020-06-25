519 Scott Street - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access media room

Completely renovated, fully furnished, three bedroom three bathroom apartment with mostly new "everything"setup ideal for roommates but suitable for family life located in Pigstown. Walk to Maryland University Medical Campus within minutes. Take a stroll to the harbor or take in a game at the stadiums all are within minutes walking distance. Unit has brand new stainless steel refrigerator with water/ice maker stove dishwasher washer/dryer Ikea cabinets granite counter tops breakfast bar wrought iron railings plush ceiling fans recessed lighting new HVAC system and hardwood flooring throughout. Upper level main bedroom suite has custom shower with exposed brick inside of a huge walk in closet with vanity sink. Bedroom 2 has a traditional tub with custom tiling spacious vanity recessed/vanity lighting. Level one has the kitchen/breakfast bar living room media center with bedroom three located in the rear of the floor with the final bathroom located adjacent to the room. Each bedroom has been pre-wired for Cable and Internet. $41 application fee for each adult applicant. Don't let this opportunity pass you by!