Last updated March 8 2020 at 6:26 AM

519 Scott Street - 2

519 Scott Street · No Longer Available
Location

519 Scott Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
Completely renovated, fully furnished, three bedroom three bathroom apartment with mostly new "everything"setup ideal for roommates but suitable for family life located in Pigstown. Walk to Maryland University Medical Campus within minutes. Take a stroll to the harbor or take in a game at the stadiums all are within minutes walking distance. Unit has brand new stainless steel refrigerator with water/ice maker stove dishwasher washer/dryer Ikea cabinets granite counter tops breakfast bar wrought iron railings plush ceiling fans recessed lighting new HVAC system and hardwood flooring throughout. Upper level main bedroom suite has custom shower with exposed brick inside of a huge walk in closet with vanity sink. Bedroom 2 has a traditional tub with custom tiling spacious vanity recessed/vanity lighting. Level one has the kitchen/breakfast bar living room media center with bedroom three located in the rear of the floor with the final bathroom located adjacent to the room. Each bedroom has been pre-wired for Cable and Internet. $41 application fee for each adult applicant. Don't let this opportunity pass you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Scott Street - 2 have any available units?
519 Scott Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 Scott Street - 2 have?
Some of 519 Scott Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Scott Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
519 Scott Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Scott Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 519 Scott Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 519 Scott Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 519 Scott Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 519 Scott Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 Scott Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Scott Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 519 Scott Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 519 Scott Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 519 Scott Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Scott Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 Scott Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
