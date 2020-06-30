All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 519 ROSSITER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
519 ROSSITER AVENUE
Last updated March 16 2020 at 6:59 PM

519 ROSSITER AVENUE

519 Rossiter Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

519 Rossiter Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Winston - Govans

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This fully renovated home in Winston-Govans is ready for you to move in and make it your own! This beautiful home offers three full levels of brand-new space with wood floors throughout and a kitchen featuring new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The first floor is open and airy with large windows offering lots of light as well as a dining area with a new electric fireplace for cozy nights. The second floor offers three newly renovated bedrooms and a full bath, while the third floor offers two more rooms that can be used as bedrooms, a home office, craft room, or whatever you can imagine. The finished basement is perfect for a rec room and additional living area. Don't forget about the huge backyard offering plenty of room for entertaining. Conveniently located near York Road and Northern Parkway with easy access to downtown and Towson. Come see how you can make this home your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 ROSSITER AVENUE have any available units?
519 ROSSITER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 ROSSITER AVENUE have?
Some of 519 ROSSITER AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 ROSSITER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
519 ROSSITER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 ROSSITER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 519 ROSSITER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 519 ROSSITER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 519 ROSSITER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 519 ROSSITER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 ROSSITER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 ROSSITER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 519 ROSSITER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 519 ROSSITER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 519 ROSSITER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 519 ROSSITER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 ROSSITER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland