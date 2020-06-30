519 ROSSITER AVENUE

Amenities

This fully renovated home in Winston-Govans is ready for you to move in and make it your own! This beautiful home offers three full levels of brand-new space with wood floors throughout and a kitchen featuring new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The first floor is open and airy with large windows offering lots of light as well as a dining area with a new electric fireplace for cozy nights. The second floor offers three newly renovated bedrooms and a full bath, while the third floor offers two more rooms that can be used as bedrooms, a home office, craft room, or whatever you can imagine. The finished basement is perfect for a rec room and additional living area. Don't forget about the huge backyard offering plenty of room for entertaining. Conveniently located near York Road and Northern Parkway with easy access to downtown and Towson. Come see how you can make this home your own!