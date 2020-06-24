Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

518 N Rock Glen Rd Available 04/12/19 Stately 3 Bed/3.5 Bath SFH in Westgate! - Stately 3 bedroom SFH just off Baltimore National Pike in Westgate! Gorgeous updated interior boasts a bonus bath and neutral color scheme accented by a decorative fireplace and wood flooring throughout. Separate dining area and large rear deck offer the perfect place to entertain leading to a modern kitchen with stainless appliances and a breakfast bar! Spacious upper level includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths featuring custom tile while the finished basement has a den and additional full bath! Only minutes from I-695, shopping, and tons of amenities! Full size washer/dryer included.



Small pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE4760027)