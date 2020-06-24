All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 25 2019 at 12:06 PM

518 N Rock Glen Rd

518 North Rock Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

518 North Rock Glen Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Westgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
518 N Rock Glen Rd Available 04/12/19 Stately 3 Bed/3.5 Bath SFH in Westgate! - Stately 3 bedroom SFH just off Baltimore National Pike in Westgate! Gorgeous updated interior boasts a bonus bath and neutral color scheme accented by a decorative fireplace and wood flooring throughout. Separate dining area and large rear deck offer the perfect place to entertain leading to a modern kitchen with stainless appliances and a breakfast bar! Spacious upper level includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths featuring custom tile while the finished basement has a den and additional full bath! Only minutes from I-695, shopping, and tons of amenities! Full size washer/dryer included.

Small pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4760027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 N Rock Glen Rd have any available units?
518 N Rock Glen Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 N Rock Glen Rd have?
Some of 518 N Rock Glen Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 N Rock Glen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
518 N Rock Glen Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 N Rock Glen Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 N Rock Glen Rd is pet friendly.
Does 518 N Rock Glen Rd offer parking?
No, 518 N Rock Glen Rd does not offer parking.
Does 518 N Rock Glen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 N Rock Glen Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 N Rock Glen Rd have a pool?
No, 518 N Rock Glen Rd does not have a pool.
Does 518 N Rock Glen Rd have accessible units?
No, 518 N Rock Glen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 518 N Rock Glen Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 N Rock Glen Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
