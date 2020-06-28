All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 19 2020 at 10:47 AM

517 S ANN ST

517 South Ann Street · No Longer Available
Location

517 South Ann Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Newly renovated, neat and clean with a great location! Perfect house for room mates who want to walk to all that Fells Point has to offer. Full bath on each floor and 1st floor laundry. Immediate occupancy available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

