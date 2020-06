Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

THIS ONE IS READY in a week! WELL MAINTAINED END TOWNHOME W/ LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD. LOVELY SCREENED IN BACK PORCH. BEAUTIFUL ARCHWAY LEADING TO DINING RM. LOTS OF CABINET SPACE, MASTER BEDROOM W/ WALKIN CLOSET. FULLY FINISHED BSMNT W/ PLENTY OF STORAGE & A SECURED DOOR, HARDWOOD FLOORS UNDER CARPET, WOODEN BLINDS CENTRAL AC, . COME MAKE THIS YOUR HOME! SESSION 8 WELCOME!