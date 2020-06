Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

RENT AS IS or Furnish Yourself...Historic Fells Pt Traditional 1328sqft BRICK Townhouse w/2BR-one w/Sitting Room or Den, 1Bath, Washer/Dryer, Large Fenced Back Yard, New Roof, Wood Floors throughout, New Windows. LOCATED WHERE GREAT ENTERTAINMENT & FUN VENUES thrive in nearby Fells Pt, Harbor East, Canton, Little Italy. ALSO, Best of Dining, Shopping and Marinas all around Fells Pt Harbor...COME SEE AND JOIN IN FUN TIMES Living in this Historic Fells Pt Townhouse.