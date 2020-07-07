513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2

Amenities

carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

2 Bedroom Upper Unit- Available Soon - This 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom apartment with new carpeting on the first floor and freshly painted main floor is move in ready! This unit offers carpeting throughout, closets in bedrooms, and a large spacious bathroom. Also includes a stove/oven, fridge and range hood. This unit is located minutes from University of Maryland Medical Center, US-40 and plenty of dining options.



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required.

*Water/ Sewer Bill $40 a month

*Available Soon



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5709808)