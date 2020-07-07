All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2

513 North Gilmor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

513 North Gilmor Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Harlem Park

Amenities

carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Upper Unit- Available Soon - This 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom apartment with new carpeting on the first floor and freshly painted main floor is move in ready! This unit offers carpeting throughout, closets in bedrooms, and a large spacious bathroom. Also includes a stove/oven, fridge and range hood. This unit is located minutes from University of Maryland Medical Center, US-40 and plenty of dining options.

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Water/ Sewer Bill $40 a month
*Available Soon

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5709808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2 have any available units?
513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2 have?
Some of 513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2's amenities include carpet, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 N. Gilmor St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland