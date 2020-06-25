512 S HANOVER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Available July 1. Fully updated home with garage and parking pad in desirable Otterbein. This home has it all -- with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 fully updated baths. The sellers opened up the kitchen and filled in a loft-space to create a 4th bedroom. Entry level features a family room or den/office and could easily function as a guest suite. Neutral decor throughout all the spaces with hardwoods and cork flooring. Beautiful glass and tile bathrooms. Stainless appliances. Wood-burning fireplace. Glass sliders lead to a Western-facing deck that overlooks trees and a wonderful neighborhood park. Home has easy access to MARC, I-95 and the best of downtown living.~ HOA fee paid by owners.