Baltimore, MD
512 S HANOVER STREET
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:12 PM

512 S HANOVER STREET

512 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

512 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Otterbein

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Available July 1. Fully updated home with garage and parking pad in desirable Otterbein. This home has it all -- with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 fully updated baths. The sellers opened up the kitchen and filled in a loft-space to create a 4th bedroom. Entry level features a family room or den/office and could easily function as a guest suite. Neutral decor throughout all the spaces with hardwoods and cork flooring. Beautiful glass and tile bathrooms. Stainless appliances. Wood-burning fireplace. Glass sliders lead to a Western-facing deck that overlooks trees and a wonderful neighborhood park. Home has easy access to MARC, I-95 and the best of downtown living.~ HOA fee paid by owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
512 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 S HANOVER STREET have?
Some of 512 S HANOVER STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
512 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 512 S HANOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 512 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 512 S HANOVER STREET offers parking.
Does 512 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 S HANOVER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 512 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 512 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 512 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 512 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
