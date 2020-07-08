All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

5113 Linden Heights Ave

5113 Linden Heights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5113 Linden Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Langston Hughes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home located in Baltimore City! Gorgeous renovation inside and out includes hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen fully equipped with brand new appliances, granite countertops and new kitchen cabinets. Includes brand new HVAC system, partially finished basement and a fenced in yard, great for cook outs and other outdoor activities. Virtual Showings available!

*Vouchers accepted
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5113 Linden Heights Ave have any available units?
5113 Linden Heights Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5113 Linden Heights Ave have?
Some of 5113 Linden Heights Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5113 Linden Heights Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5113 Linden Heights Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 Linden Heights Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5113 Linden Heights Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5113 Linden Heights Ave offer parking?
No, 5113 Linden Heights Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5113 Linden Heights Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5113 Linden Heights Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 Linden Heights Ave have a pool?
No, 5113 Linden Heights Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5113 Linden Heights Ave have accessible units?
No, 5113 Linden Heights Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 Linden Heights Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5113 Linden Heights Ave has units with dishwashers.

