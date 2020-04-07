All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

511 WYETH STREET

511 Wyeth Street · No Longer Available
Location

511 Wyeth Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
End unit townhome is just steps from "Pigtown Main Street" shops and restaurants, and is convenient to stadiums, transit and commuter routes. Nicely updated kitchen with tile floors and backsplash. Brand new carpet and tile throughout. Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs plus a real (private with window and closet) bedroom and full bath in the basement. Full size washer and dryer in basement storage/laundry room. Fenced backyard with shade tree, patio and deck. Planter box for your vegetable or flower gardening. If you haven't seen Pigtown lately, you need to check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 WYETH STREET have any available units?
511 WYETH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 WYETH STREET have?
Some of 511 WYETH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 WYETH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
511 WYETH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 WYETH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 511 WYETH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 511 WYETH STREET offer parking?
No, 511 WYETH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 511 WYETH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 WYETH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 WYETH STREET have a pool?
No, 511 WYETH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 511 WYETH STREET have accessible units?
No, 511 WYETH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 511 WYETH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 WYETH STREET has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

