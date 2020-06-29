All apartments in Baltimore
511 W PRATT STREET
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:23 AM

511 W PRATT STREET

511 West Pratt Street · No Longer Available
Location

511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This luxury, two story, two bedroom, two and a half bathroom penthouse features modern finishes and a smart layout that gives you the style you want without sacrificing any of the functionality. With 1,708 square feet of living space, you can enjoy expansive city views through your floor to ceiling windows in every room. Watch the Orioles play in Camden Yards from your balcony on the 20th floor, or even from your master bedroom on the 21st floor! Not only will you have plenty of space to spread out and entertain inside your penthouse, you also have access to The Zenith's amenities, like the terrace with outdoor lounge furniture, grills, and fire pits, fitness center, clubroom, and business center. Take advantage of Bozzuto's excellent customer service, coffee bar, resident events, and 24 hour concierge! Don't forget, the on-site parking garage for your convenience, too! Living at The Zenith is so hassle-free, with its maintenance team and leasing office. The city is now yours. By bringing together 21 stories of soaring sophistication with an incredible location just steps from Camden Yards, The Zenith has raised the bar for apartments in Baltimore, MD. Enjoy the height of modern style in the heart of one of America's most unique and vibrant cities. From top-tier amenities to spacious apartment homes, The Zenith has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 W PRATT STREET have any available units?
511 W PRATT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 W PRATT STREET have?
Some of 511 W PRATT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 W PRATT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
511 W PRATT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 W PRATT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 511 W PRATT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 511 W PRATT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 511 W PRATT STREET offers parking.
Does 511 W PRATT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 W PRATT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 W PRATT STREET have a pool?
No, 511 W PRATT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 511 W PRATT STREET have accessible units?
No, 511 W PRATT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 511 W PRATT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 W PRATT STREET has units with dishwashers.
