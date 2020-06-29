511 W PRATT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge fire pit gym parking bbq/grill garage

This luxury, two story, two bedroom, two and a half bathroom penthouse features modern finishes and a smart layout that gives you the style you want without sacrificing any of the functionality. With 1,708 square feet of living space, you can enjoy expansive city views through your floor to ceiling windows in every room. Watch the Orioles play in Camden Yards from your balcony on the 20th floor, or even from your master bedroom on the 21st floor! Not only will you have plenty of space to spread out and entertain inside your penthouse, you also have access to The Zenith's amenities, like the terrace with outdoor lounge furniture, grills, and fire pits, fitness center, clubroom, and business center. Take advantage of Bozzuto's excellent customer service, coffee bar, resident events, and 24 hour concierge! Don't forget, the on-site parking garage for your convenience, too! Living at The Zenith is so hassle-free, with its maintenance team and leasing office. The city is now yours. By bringing together 21 stories of soaring sophistication with an incredible location just steps from Camden Yards, The Zenith has raised the bar for apartments in Baltimore, MD. Enjoy the height of modern style in the heart of one of America's most unique and vibrant cities. From top-tier amenities to spacious apartment homes, The Zenith has it all.