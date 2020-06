Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated hot tub

Amazing Renovated Fell's Point/Canton Rental available immediately! Over 2K Sq ft. Complete with 3/4 bedrooms (basement can be used as bedroom) 3.5 baths, courtyard, wet bar, roof deck and OFF-SITE PARKING directly across street! Perfect for roommates. Close to Patterson Park, JHU and many local establishments. Contact us now for a private showing!! *Please note house does not come furnished. $60 processing fee if tenant is approved.