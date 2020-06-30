Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5107 Ivanhoe
Last updated December 7 2019 at 10:16 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5107 Ivanhoe
5107 Ivanhoe Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5107 Ivanhoe Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Winston - Govans
Amenities
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3/4 bedroom 3 story unit with utilities included (gas,water,electric) Theres new carpet,ceramic tile, and beautiful upgrades!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5107 Ivanhoe have any available units?
5107 Ivanhoe doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5107 Ivanhoe currently offering any rent specials?
5107 Ivanhoe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 Ivanhoe pet-friendly?
No, 5107 Ivanhoe is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5107 Ivanhoe offer parking?
No, 5107 Ivanhoe does not offer parking.
Does 5107 Ivanhoe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 Ivanhoe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 Ivanhoe have a pool?
No, 5107 Ivanhoe does not have a pool.
Does 5107 Ivanhoe have accessible units?
No, 5107 Ivanhoe does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 Ivanhoe have units with dishwashers?
No, 5107 Ivanhoe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5107 Ivanhoe have units with air conditioning?
No, 5107 Ivanhoe does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
