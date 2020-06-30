All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 7 2019 at 10:16 AM

5107 Ivanhoe

5107 Ivanhoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5107 Ivanhoe Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Winston - Govans

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3/4 bedroom 3 story unit with utilities included (gas,water,electric) Theres new carpet,ceramic tile, and beautiful upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 Ivanhoe have any available units?
5107 Ivanhoe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5107 Ivanhoe currently offering any rent specials?
5107 Ivanhoe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 Ivanhoe pet-friendly?
No, 5107 Ivanhoe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5107 Ivanhoe offer parking?
No, 5107 Ivanhoe does not offer parking.
Does 5107 Ivanhoe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 Ivanhoe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 Ivanhoe have a pool?
No, 5107 Ivanhoe does not have a pool.
Does 5107 Ivanhoe have accessible units?
No, 5107 Ivanhoe does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 Ivanhoe have units with dishwashers?
No, 5107 Ivanhoe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5107 Ivanhoe have units with air conditioning?
No, 5107 Ivanhoe does not have units with air conditioning.

