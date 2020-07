Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Lovely all brick, two bedroom, one bath duplex. The home has been completely remodeled. The home boasts beautiful hardwood floors on the main level and new wall to wall carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and butcher block counter tops. Privacy locked gate leads to courtyard front entrance. Move-in ready!