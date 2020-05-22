All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 507 S. Milton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
507 S. Milton Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

507 S. Milton Avenue

507 South Milton Avenue · (410) 440-8284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

507 South Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 507 S. Milton Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1284 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
507 S. Milton Avenue Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2 Bedroom + Den Townhome in Canton - MUST SEE!!! - Gorgeous renovations to this 2 bedroom Canton townhome. Located just one block from Patterson Park, this home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding and recessed lights throughout. A gourmet kitchen provides custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a tile backsplash. A master suite offers ample closet space and a private bath with an additional hall bath and bedroom on the upper level. The finished lower level includes a bonus DEN and bath, as well as a full-sized washer and dryer. The view from the rooftop deck is a MUST SEE!!!

Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2924529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 S. Milton Avenue have any available units?
507 S. Milton Avenue has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 S. Milton Avenue have?
Some of 507 S. Milton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 S. Milton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
507 S. Milton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 S. Milton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 507 S. Milton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 507 S. Milton Avenue offer parking?
No, 507 S. Milton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 507 S. Milton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 S. Milton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 S. Milton Avenue have a pool?
No, 507 S. Milton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 507 S. Milton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 507 S. Milton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 507 S. Milton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 S. Milton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 507 S. Milton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity