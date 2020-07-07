506 ARCHER STREET

Amenities
Great Rental Property 2BR 2BA with PRIVATE PARKING PAD & LOADS of UPGRADES! Hardwoods throughout Main & Upper Levels! Granite Counters -Stainless Steel Appliances -42" Cabinets -HUGE Skylight for Natural Light Exposed Brick -JETTED Tub in Master Bathroom w/Ceramic Tiles. Finished Basement- Washer and Dryer. Walking distance to Camden Yards and M&T Stadium. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Proof of renter insurance required. Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check. All showings to be scheduled after 6pm,