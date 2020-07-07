All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

506 ARCHER STREET

506 Archer Street · No Longer Available
Location

506 Archer Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Great Rental Property 2BR 2BA with PRIVATE PARKING PAD & LOADS of UPGRADES! Hardwoods throughout Main & Upper Levels! Granite Counters -Stainless Steel Appliances -42" Cabinets -HUGE Skylight for Natural Light Exposed Brick -JETTED Tub in Master Bathroom w/Ceramic Tiles. Finished Basement- Washer and Dryer. Walking distance to Camden Yards and M&T Stadium. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Proof of renter insurance required. Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check. All showings to be scheduled after 6pm,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 ARCHER STREET have any available units?
506 ARCHER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 ARCHER STREET have?
Some of 506 ARCHER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 ARCHER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
506 ARCHER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 ARCHER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 ARCHER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 506 ARCHER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 506 ARCHER STREET offers parking.
Does 506 ARCHER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 ARCHER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 ARCHER STREET have a pool?
No, 506 ARCHER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 506 ARCHER STREET have accessible units?
No, 506 ARCHER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 506 ARCHER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 ARCHER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

