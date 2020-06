Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

House For Rent. 2br - Property Id: 120710



2bedroom house for rent.



new paint

Hardwood floors

concrete backyard

partially finished basement



1 bathroom on 2nd floor.

1 toilet in basement.



Rent is $1000

Security deposit $1000

Move in Total =$2000



Must have proof of move in money

call for more info 410-756-0809

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120710

Property Id 120710



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4874503)