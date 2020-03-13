All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

503 E 41st St Unit 2

503 East 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

503 East 41st Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Pen Lucy

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Pen Lucy. It is huge! You could use the front room for a second bedroom and still have plenty of living space. The furniture does not stay. It has hardwood floors and a lot of natural light. There is a deck off the back of the house that leads down to the backyard and driveway parking.

Property Highlights:

* Hardwood Floors
* Large Space
* Deck
* Backyard Access
* Driveway
* Laundry in Basement

Available now!

(RLNE5203558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

