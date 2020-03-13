503 E 41st St Unit 2

503 East 41st Street, Baltimore, MD 21218 Pen Lucy
This is a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Pen Lucy. It is huge! You could use the front room for a second bedroom and still have plenty of living space. The furniture does not stay. It has hardwood floors and a lot of natural light. There is a deck off the back of the house that leads down to the backyard and driveway parking.
Property Highlights:
* Hardwood Floors * Large Space * Deck * Backyard Access * Driveway * Laundry in Basement
Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
