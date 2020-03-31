All apartments in Baltimore
5021 Midwood Avenue

5021 Midwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5021 Midwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Keniworth Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
A Fully Renovated Duplex in Kenilworth Park. 4 Bed, 1.5 Bath, with possible 5th bedroom in basement. Basement offers ample storage. Water Bill included in rent. New Heat and A/C though-out the home. It's less than 2 miles from Loyola University, Notre Dame of Maryland University, and Morgan State University. Belvedere Square an extremely popular spot for food, drinks, and entertainment is less than 2 miles also. Great property for roommates attending college near by or a family. All applicants subject to credit, criminal, and backround checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 Midwood Avenue have any available units?
5021 Midwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 Midwood Avenue have?
Some of 5021 Midwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 Midwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5021 Midwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 Midwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5021 Midwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5021 Midwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 5021 Midwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5021 Midwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5021 Midwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 Midwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5021 Midwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5021 Midwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5021 Midwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 Midwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5021 Midwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
