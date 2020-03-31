5021 Midwood Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

A Fully Renovated Duplex in Kenilworth Park. 4 Bed, 1.5 Bath, with possible 5th bedroom in basement. Basement offers ample storage. Water Bill included in rent. New Heat and A/C though-out the home. It's less than 2 miles from Loyola University, Notre Dame of Maryland University, and Morgan State University. Belvedere Square an extremely popular spot for food, drinks, and entertainment is less than 2 miles also. Great property for roommates attending college near by or a family. All applicants subject to credit, criminal, and backround checks.