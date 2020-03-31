All apartments in Baltimore
5012 CATALPHA ROAD
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM

5012 CATALPHA ROAD

5012 Catalpha Road · No Longer Available
Location

5012 Catalpha Road, Baltimore, MD 21214
Lauraville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR LEASE | SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. Imagine your family nestled down and enjoying your new home and community in this fully renovated 4BR /2FB/1HB 4-Level Victorian Detached Home in the Heart of Lauraville! The open floor plan welcomes guests, friends and family from the moment they cross the threshold. The open layout creates an atmosphere for easy indoor entertaining. The covered front porch provides protection from the elements while offering an extension of exterior outdoor entertaining space. There's ample storage space incorporated in the 2800 plus total square feet for you to be creative for your enjoyment and lifestyle .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5012 CATALPHA ROAD have any available units?
5012 CATALPHA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5012 CATALPHA ROAD have?
Some of 5012 CATALPHA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5012 CATALPHA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5012 CATALPHA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5012 CATALPHA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5012 CATALPHA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5012 CATALPHA ROAD offer parking?
No, 5012 CATALPHA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5012 CATALPHA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5012 CATALPHA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5012 CATALPHA ROAD have a pool?
No, 5012 CATALPHA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5012 CATALPHA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5012 CATALPHA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5012 CATALPHA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5012 CATALPHA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
