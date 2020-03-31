5012 CATALPHA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR LEASE | SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. Imagine your family nestled down and enjoying your new home and community in this fully renovated 4BR /2FB/1HB 4-Level Victorian Detached Home in the Heart of Lauraville! The open floor plan welcomes guests, friends and family from the moment they cross the threshold. The open layout creates an atmosphere for easy indoor entertaining. The covered front porch provides protection from the elements while offering an extension of exterior outdoor entertaining space. There's ample storage space incorporated in the 2800 plus total square feet for you to be creative for your enjoyment and lifestyle .