Extra Large 2 Bedroom apartment with private parking. Large double lot perfect for outdoor entertainment while enjoying the privacy of your fenced in yard. Lots of storage, New Carpet & Tile Flooring, Freshly Painted!! Convenient to everything Waverly offers with close proximity to John Hopkins, Loyola & Union Memorial Hospital. Less than a 5 minute walk to the Giant and YMCA. Check this one out today!!