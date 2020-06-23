5004 Wetheredsville Road

Amenities

Lovely Home by Gwynn Falls River in Dickeyville - This is a special opportunity for a tenant to live in a beautiful home by the Gwynn Falls build in 1850. This lovely home offers a unique floorplan with original hardwood floors, fireplace in Living area, eat in kitchen, den with powder room, large full bath on upper floor, Two large bedrooms and a third alcove bedroom with a skylite, landscaped yard with brick walkways and private porch. Walk over to view the Gwynne Falls River or enjoy a picnic on one of the tables in the common space. Lots of Charm and History.



NO PETS

Tenant required to have Renters Insurance

Off street parking available.



