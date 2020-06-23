All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

5004 Wetheredsville Road

5004 Wetheredsville Road · No Longer Available
Location

5004 Wetheredsville Road, Baltimore, MD 21207
West Forest Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely Home by Gwynn Falls River in Dickeyville - This is a special opportunity for a tenant to live in a beautiful home by the Gwynn Falls build in 1850. This lovely home offers a unique floorplan with original hardwood floors, fireplace in Living area, eat in kitchen, den with powder room, large full bath on upper floor, Two large bedrooms and a third alcove bedroom with a skylite, landscaped yard with brick walkways and private porch. Walk over to view the Gwynne Falls River or enjoy a picnic on one of the tables in the common space. Lots of Charm and History.

NO PETS
Tenant required to have Renters Insurance
Off street parking available.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3731920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Wetheredsville Road have any available units?
5004 Wetheredsville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Wetheredsville Road have?
Some of 5004 Wetheredsville Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Wetheredsville Road currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Wetheredsville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Wetheredsville Road pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Wetheredsville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5004 Wetheredsville Road offer parking?
Yes, 5004 Wetheredsville Road offers parking.
Does 5004 Wetheredsville Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5004 Wetheredsville Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Wetheredsville Road have a pool?
No, 5004 Wetheredsville Road does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Wetheredsville Road have accessible units?
No, 5004 Wetheredsville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Wetheredsville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 Wetheredsville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
