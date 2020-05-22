5 South Decker Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Best priced 3 bedroom home in Canton - You do not want to miss the opportunity to rent this beautiful home priced right, In canton!!!



3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Canton row home one block from beautiful Patterson Park. Quiet street with friendly neighbors. Hardwood floors, AC, washer/dryer and lots of closet space. Large fenced in patio great for entertaining, pets or kids! Deck off of rear of house. 2 bedrooms upstairs each with ceiling fans and large closets. Full bath with double sink and Jacuzzi tub. Carpeted finished basement with walk in closet.



Call 717-707-7179 for a showings



(RLNE5062099)