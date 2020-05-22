All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
5 South Decker Street
5 South Decker Street

5 South Decker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5 South Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Best priced 3 bedroom home in Canton - You do not want to miss the opportunity to rent this beautiful home priced right, In canton!!!

3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Canton row home one block from beautiful Patterson Park. Quiet street with friendly neighbors. Hardwood floors, AC, washer/dryer and lots of closet space. Large fenced in patio great for entertaining, pets or kids! Deck off of rear of house. 2 bedrooms upstairs each with ceiling fans and large closets. Full bath with double sink and Jacuzzi tub. Carpeted finished basement with walk in closet.

Call 717-707-7179 for a showings

(RLNE5062099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 South Decker Street have any available units?
5 South Decker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 South Decker Street have?
Some of 5 South Decker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 South Decker Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 South Decker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 South Decker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 South Decker Street is pet friendly.
Does 5 South Decker Street offer parking?
No, 5 South Decker Street does not offer parking.
Does 5 South Decker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 South Decker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 South Decker Street have a pool?
No, 5 South Decker Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 South Decker Street have accessible units?
No, 5 South Decker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 South Decker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 South Decker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
