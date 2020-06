Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible

NEW PICTURES COMING....GREAT ONE BEDROOM , ONE BATH ROOM IN THE VILLAGE...NEW FLOORING IN THE BEDROOM LIVING ROOM DINING AREA, AND HALLWAY. .THERE HAD BEEN A LEAK IN THE UNIT. FRESHLY PAINTED AND ALL NEW FLOORS IN LR,DR,BEDROOM. PRETTY BATH ONLY A FEW YEARS OLD. VERY NICE KITCHEN.... A/C UNIT A FEW YEARS OLD. COULD BE NO STEPS...LOCK MUST BE ADDED TO SLIDER..ON THE TERRACE LEVEL. GREAT OUTSIDE SPACE...REALLY NICE!!