Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this renovated home! 4 beds 3 baths. New carpet just installed in Basement! Upper level master suite with large walk-in closet & jet tub. 2 bedrooms on the main level and bedroom in the lower level. Bright open floor plan with hardwood floors in the living room. Granite, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Covered front porch and covered rear patio. Large fenced-in backyard.