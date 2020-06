Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great rehab and ready for its new family. Good size living room with hardwood floors. Remodeled eat in kitchen with black appliances. Gas stove, built in microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a door that leads to the large enclosed back yard. Two good size bedrooms on the first floor with hard woods. Also the large full bath. Second floor can be used as the Master bedroom since it takes up the entire second floor. There is an unfinished basement as well.