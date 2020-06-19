4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Make this beautifully designed, finished, and renovated house your home located in the Frankford community! This spacious unit features a large living area with open kitchen and dining area, signature SDI Design of the crafted kitchen island with signature granite countertops, all new SS appliances, 2.5 signature designed baths (A bathroom on every level), 3 upper-level bedrooms, finished basement with rec room and 4th bedroom, deck, and dual parking pad! Schedule a showing today!



Vouchers welcome!