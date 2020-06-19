All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:18 AM

4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1

4803 Aberdeen Avenue · (866) 496-6976
Location

4803 Aberdeen Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Make this beautifully designed, finished, and renovated house your home located in the Frankford community! This spacious unit features a large living area with open kitchen and dining area, signature SDI Design of the crafted kitchen island with signature granite countertops, all new SS appliances, 2.5 signature designed baths (A bathroom on every level), 3 upper-level bedrooms, finished basement with rec room and 4th bedroom, deck, and dual parking pad! Schedule a showing today!

Vouchers welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
