All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4711 Pilgrim Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4711 Pilgrim Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4711 Pilgrim Rd

4711 Pilgrim Road · (410) 403-1196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4711 Pilgrim Road, Baltimore, MD 21214
Lauraville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4711 Pilgrim Rd · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated New 3BR 2Bath Stand-alone home in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family house with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full Bath. Home features; central heat and air conditioning, granite countertop, hardwood floors throughout, Stainless Steel appliances. Full bathroom & His & hers Walk-in closets in Master bedroom. There is also a stainless steel microwave, stove, fridge and dishwasher in the large spacious kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit. Finished Basement! Fenced spacious yard. Landlord pays for water. Voucher Holders Accepted

(RLNE5467646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 Pilgrim Rd have any available units?
4711 Pilgrim Rd has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4711 Pilgrim Rd have?
Some of 4711 Pilgrim Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4711 Pilgrim Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4711 Pilgrim Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 Pilgrim Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4711 Pilgrim Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4711 Pilgrim Rd offer parking?
No, 4711 Pilgrim Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4711 Pilgrim Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4711 Pilgrim Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 Pilgrim Rd have a pool?
No, 4711 Pilgrim Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4711 Pilgrim Rd have accessible units?
No, 4711 Pilgrim Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 Pilgrim Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4711 Pilgrim Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4711 Pilgrim Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Brooke Court
6103 Bellona Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity