4711 Pilgrim Rd

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated New 3BR 2Bath Stand-alone home in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family house with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full Bath. Home features; central heat and air conditioning, granite countertop, hardwood floors throughout, Stainless Steel appliances. Full bathroom & His & hers Walk-in closets in Master bedroom. There is also a stainless steel microwave, stove, fridge and dishwasher in the large spacious kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit. Finished Basement! Fenced spacious yard. Landlord pays for water. Voucher Holders Accepted
(RLNE5467646)