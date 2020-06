4644 DILLON PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FOR RENT. 4 LEVEL TOWNHOME WITH SIDE BY SIDE GARAGE FOR 2 CARS. 3 BEDROOMS & 3.5 BATHROOMS. PLUS A SUNROOM ON THE 4TH FLOOR W/ A ROOF DECK AND A CUSTOM WETBAR. 20 FOOT WIDE HOUSE. ALMOST 2400 SQ FT! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, GRANITE ISLAND AND COUNTERS, GASE FIREPLACE AND CUSTOM BUILT-INS. ALL BEDROOMS ARE VERY LARGE. CUSTOM MASTER BATHROOM JUST REDONE IN ALL WHITE MARBLE WITH GLASS DOOR FOR THE WALK IN SHOWER. HOUSE HAS IT ALL. PETS ARE CASE BY CASE. $40 APPLICATION FEE PER PERSON.