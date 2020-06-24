All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

4634 Coleherne Rd

4634 Coleherne Road · No Longer Available
Location

4634 Coleherne Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Hunting Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom townhome boasts hardwood floors throughout! The main level offers a spacious living room and separate dining room with modern lighting as well as a galley kitchen with custom tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The upper level provides 3 ample bedrooms with ceiling fans and plenty of closet space with a shared hall bath. A finished lower level features additional living space plus a den/bonus room and laundry area with full-sized washer/dryer.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4797175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4634 Coleherne Rd have any available units?
4634 Coleherne Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4634 Coleherne Rd have?
Some of 4634 Coleherne Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4634 Coleherne Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4634 Coleherne Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4634 Coleherne Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4634 Coleherne Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4634 Coleherne Rd offer parking?
No, 4634 Coleherne Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4634 Coleherne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4634 Coleherne Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4634 Coleherne Rd have a pool?
No, 4634 Coleherne Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4634 Coleherne Rd have accessible units?
No, 4634 Coleherne Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4634 Coleherne Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4634 Coleherne Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
