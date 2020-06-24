4634 Coleherne Rd

Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom townhome boasts hardwood floors throughout! The main level offers a spacious living room and separate dining room with modern lighting as well as a galley kitchen with custom tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The upper level provides 3 ample bedrooms with ceiling fans and plenty of closet space with a shared hall bath. A finished lower level features additional living space plus a den/bonus room and laundry area with full-sized washer/dryer.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



