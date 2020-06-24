All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4624 Walther Ave.

4624 Walther Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4624 Walther Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Moravia - Walther

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Three Bedroom Home In Hamilton - This lovely Three Bedroom home is being remodeled for its new renters. Beautiful floorplan, main front entry separates the living and dining spaces, a additional nook and a lovely galley kitchen with modern appliances, Powder room on main level. Upstairs you will find three large bedrooms with nicely sized closets, new full ceramic bath with large linen closet. On the lower level you will find a family room, large laundry room and a storage room. Newly refinished hardwood floors thru out. A spacious easy to maintain yard ready for those summer cookouts. EZ street parking. Pets considered on a case by case basis.
One Car Garage Included with rental

(RLNE3648118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 Walther Ave. have any available units?
4624 Walther Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4624 Walther Ave. have?
Some of 4624 Walther Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 Walther Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4624 Walther Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 Walther Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4624 Walther Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4624 Walther Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4624 Walther Ave. offers parking.
Does 4624 Walther Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4624 Walther Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 Walther Ave. have a pool?
No, 4624 Walther Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4624 Walther Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4624 Walther Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 Walther Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4624 Walther Ave. has units with dishwashers.
