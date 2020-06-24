4624 Walther Ave.

Amenities

Newly Remodeled Three Bedroom Home In Hamilton - This lovely Three Bedroom home is being remodeled for its new renters. Beautiful floorplan, main front entry separates the living and dining spaces, a additional nook and a lovely galley kitchen with modern appliances, Powder room on main level. Upstairs you will find three large bedrooms with nicely sized closets, new full ceramic bath with large linen closet. On the lower level you will find a family room, large laundry room and a storage room. Newly refinished hardwood floors thru out. A spacious easy to maintain yard ready for those summer cookouts. EZ street parking. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

One Car Garage Included with rental



(RLNE3648118)