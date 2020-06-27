4624 Asbury Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Fully renovated and Beautiful Single Family Home available in Wilson Heights/Frankford area. Three bedrooms and One full bath and One-half bath. Updated Kitchen, New Flooring whole house, New Washer-Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Completely remodeled Bathrooms, New Windows. Stone Patio and Nice fenced back yard with Trees. Vouchers accepted. Please text or call 301-244-8430 for showing

