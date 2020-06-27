All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

4624 Asbury Ave

4624 Asbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4624 Asbury Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Fully renovated and Beautiful Single Family Home available in Wilson Heights/Frankford area. Three bedrooms and One full bath and One-half bath. Updated Kitchen, New Flooring whole house, New Washer-Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Completely remodeled Bathrooms, New Windows. Stone Patio and Nice fenced back yard with Trees. Vouchers accepted. Please text or call 301-244-8430 for showing
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 Asbury Ave have any available units?
4624 Asbury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4624 Asbury Ave have?
Some of 4624 Asbury Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 Asbury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4624 Asbury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 Asbury Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4624 Asbury Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4624 Asbury Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4624 Asbury Ave offers parking.
Does 4624 Asbury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4624 Asbury Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 Asbury Ave have a pool?
No, 4624 Asbury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4624 Asbury Ave have accessible units?
No, 4624 Asbury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 Asbury Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4624 Asbury Ave has units with dishwashers.
