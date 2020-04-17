4619 Briarclift Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom detached home in Hunting Ridge!



Property highlights



- Very well maintained with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Full unfinished basement with washer/dryer

- Sparsely furnished with all furniture/kitchenware in photo included

- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear patio in a private backyard

- Overlooks Leakin Park with beautiful trails just steps away

- Great neighbors in a safe neighborhood!

- Pets welcome!



Available Now!



(RLNE5099444)