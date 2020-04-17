All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4619 Briarclift Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4619 Briarclift Rd
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

4619 Briarclift Rd

4619 Briarclift Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4619 Briarclift Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Hunting Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom detached home in Hunting Ridge!

Property highlights

- Very well maintained with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Full unfinished basement with washer/dryer
- Sparsely furnished with all furniture/kitchenware in photo included
- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear patio in a private backyard
- Overlooks Leakin Park with beautiful trails just steps away
- Great neighbors in a safe neighborhood!
- Pets welcome!

Available Now!

(RLNE5099444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4619 Briarclift Rd have any available units?
4619 Briarclift Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4619 Briarclift Rd have?
Some of 4619 Briarclift Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4619 Briarclift Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4619 Briarclift Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 Briarclift Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4619 Briarclift Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4619 Briarclift Rd offer parking?
No, 4619 Briarclift Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4619 Briarclift Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4619 Briarclift Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 Briarclift Rd have a pool?
No, 4619 Briarclift Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4619 Briarclift Rd have accessible units?
No, 4619 Briarclift Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 Briarclift Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4619 Briarclift Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland