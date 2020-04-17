Fantastic 3 bedroom detached home in Hunting Ridge!
Property highlights
- Very well maintained with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout - Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances - Large living room and spacious bedrooms - Full unfinished basement with washer/dryer - Sparsely furnished with all furniture/kitchenware in photo included - Enjoy the outdoors on the rear patio in a private backyard - Overlooks Leakin Park with beautiful trails just steps away - Great neighbors in a safe neighborhood! - Pets welcome!
Available Now!
(RLNE5099444)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4619 Briarclift Rd have any available units?
4619 Briarclift Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4619 Briarclift Rd have?
Some of 4619 Briarclift Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4619 Briarclift Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4619 Briarclift Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 Briarclift Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4619 Briarclift Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4619 Briarclift Rd offer parking?
No, 4619 Briarclift Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4619 Briarclift Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4619 Briarclift Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 Briarclift Rd have a pool?
No, 4619 Briarclift Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4619 Briarclift Rd have accessible units?
No, 4619 Briarclift Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 Briarclift Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4619 Briarclift Rd does not have units with dishwashers.