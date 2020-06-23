4609 BRIARCLIFT ROAD

Amenities

Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath detached home with a wooded park across the street, located on a quiet dead end street.Fresh paint. Main level features large living room with decorative fireplace, separate dining room and a brand new kitchen w/new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. New wood floors across the main level with a tiled kitchen floor. There is a pantry/storage room also. Second floor has new carpet. there are 3 bedrooms and a shared main bath. Basement is partially finished with a multi-purpose room, big closet and another full bath. Room is carpeted. There is also a large storage/laundry area that provides additional storage. Double parking pad out back and street parking in front. Won't last long.