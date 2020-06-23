All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4609 BRIARCLIFT ROAD

4609 Briarclift Road · No Longer Available
Location

4609 Briarclift Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Hunting Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath detached home with a wooded park across the street, located on a quiet dead end street.Fresh paint. Main level features large living room with decorative fireplace, separate dining room and a brand new kitchen w/new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. New wood floors across the main level with a tiled kitchen floor. There is a pantry/storage room also. Second floor has new carpet. there are 3 bedrooms and a shared main bath. Basement is partially finished with a multi-purpose room, big closet and another full bath. Room is carpeted. There is also a large storage/laundry area that provides additional storage. Double parking pad out back and street parking in front. Won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

