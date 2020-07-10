4604 Simms Ave

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Bungalow just off Moravia Rd in Baltimore! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom bungalow just off Moravia Rd in Baltimore! Charming covered front porch leads to a spacious open floorplan boasting hardwood floors, high ceilings, and neutral paint. Gourmet kitchen comes fully-equipped with stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops, and tons of custom storage. Bright bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination accented by decorative tile. Fully finished lower level has added living space, bonus den, and large full bath with shower! Fully fenced rear yard offers the perfect spot to relax or entertain!



Small dog welcome with additional deposit, sorry no cats!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Cats Allowed



