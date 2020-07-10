All apartments in Baltimore
4604 Simms Ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

4604 Simms Ave

4604 Simms Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4604 Simms Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Wilson Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Bungalow just off Moravia Rd in Baltimore! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom bungalow just off Moravia Rd in Baltimore! Charming covered front porch leads to a spacious open floorplan boasting hardwood floors, high ceilings, and neutral paint. Gourmet kitchen comes fully-equipped with stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops, and tons of custom storage. Bright bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination accented by decorative tile. Fully finished lower level has added living space, bonus den, and large full bath with shower! Fully fenced rear yard offers the perfect spot to relax or entertain!

Small dog welcome with additional deposit, sorry no cats!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5806477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Simms Ave have any available units?
4604 Simms Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 Simms Ave have?
Some of 4604 Simms Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 Simms Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Simms Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Simms Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4604 Simms Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4604 Simms Ave offer parking?
No, 4604 Simms Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4604 Simms Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 Simms Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Simms Ave have a pool?
No, 4604 Simms Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4604 Simms Ave have accessible units?
No, 4604 Simms Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Simms Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4604 Simms Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

